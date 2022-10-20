MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Sparks flew during Wednesday night’s 1st Congressional District debate as the two candidates were asked about so-called gender-affirming treatments — a contentious issue in recent weeks after a leading transgender health group lowered its recommended age for beginning gender transitioning treatment, including sex hormones and surgery, to 14.

Researchers said they believed withholding these types of treatments was unethical and harmful, but Dr. Annie Andrews, the Democratic candidate, and Rep. Nancy Mace, the Republican incumbent offered very different opinions.

Mace said she felt that anything permanent and irreversible “like hormonal puberty blockers” and sex change surgery on minors was “child abuse,” a comment that echoed a Sept. 26th statement shared on her Twitter account in which she alleged that Dr. Andrews’ support for “gender-affirming therapy and surgery on young kids” was child abuse.

“There is so much that we just don’t know,” Mace said. “Puberty is life changing and when you give these kinds of drugs to kids and you do these kinds of permanent procedures that are irreversible, you can’t take that back,”

Mace added that people should make that decision “once nature has taken its course” and they become an adult.

Mace was asked what she would say to children and their parents who think such treatments are necessary.

“Sex change surgery on a minor child is child abuse,” she said. “That is something my opponent supported as recently as last year until a few weeks ago when we called her out on it. I would not support a child consenting to something that is permanent and irreversible. Growing your hair out, changing the way that you dress, changing your pronouns as a child – those are all things that you can modify later on in life.”

The claims prompted Andrews to take an unpaid leave from her job as a pediatrician at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital after she felt threatened. In a Sept. 28 statement, she said the move was “to protect myself and my colleagues.”

Andrews struck back at Rep. Mace during the debate, saying, “bullying children is never OK, especially when you are a sitting member of the U.S. House of Representatives.”

Mace responded that she did not feel she was bullying anyone, but Andrews then said, that as a pediatrician, “it is my duty and privilege to serve every child in the Lowcountry. The attacks that Nancy has thrown at me and our children’s hospital, and vulnerable transgender youth, are hateful, bigoted, and built on lies. And they are doing real harm to children in this community.”

Andrews tried to clarify herself saying that she does not support gender-affirming surgery on minors.

“I never have, and those surgeries have never been done in the Lowcountry,” she said. “But you know what I do see? I see transgender kids who show up in the hospital after trying to kill themselves because of bullying from adults like Nancy Mace.”

The remarks launched a back-and-forth between the two candidates accusing each other of putting children in danger. You can watch that response below: