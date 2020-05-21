Spearman to lead education task force meeting in discussion of summer learning

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will lead a meeting of the AccelerateED task force on Thursday.

The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. and will be live streamed through video conference, according to the SC Department of Education. News13 plans to also live stream the meeting on our website.

The task force is expected to discuss recommendations for summer learning, the meeting’s agenda says.

The task force is “comprised of educators and administrators representing all aspects of the K-12 public education system” and is responsible for “studying barriers to school operations and student learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and providing recommendations on how schools and districts can best restart in the summer and fall,” the department says in a release. The task force has three subcommittees: building and student services, instruction and operations.

