Special agents, detectives raid 2 illegal casinos in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Special agents and detectives raided two illegal casinos in Robeson County.

On Thursday, agents with North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office detectives “raided two illegal casinos operating out of ABC licensed establishments,” a press release from the NC Department of Public Safety said. Law enforcement officers seized documents, U.S. currency, and illegal gaming machines from Atkinson’s Cigarette Land in Lumberton and Border Shell in Rowland.

“Complaints from the two communities sparked the investigation and undercover ALE special agents confirmed winners were given cash payouts, a violation of North Carolina gambling laws,” the release said. “Violation reports will be submitted to both the NC ABC and Education Lottery Commissions, which could result in fines, suspension or revocation of their permits.”

“North Carolina State Law prohibits cash payouts won on any type of gaming machine, regardless if it’s based on chance or skill,” said Chris Poole, ALE Special Agent in Charge and the head of the state’s Gaming Section. “Unlike the State’s lottery system, these illegal gaming machines provide no customer protection or regulation. In many cases, the amount of money patrons will win has already been determined, which gives them a false hope of winning large sums of money.”

An investigation is on-going and future arrests are expected.

LATEST NEWS: