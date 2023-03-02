WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — The fate of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh rests in the hands of twelve jurors. Judge Clifton Newman read jurors their duties and sent them off to deliberate at 3:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Murdaugh is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, with an AR-style rifle and youngest son, Paul, with a shotgun at their Lowcountry hunting estate on June 7, 2021.

The jury can deliberate until 10 p.m. and are not sequestered during their deliberations. There’s no dinner plan for them right now but they do have coffee, tea, water and snacks.

The state is alleging Murdaugh was motivated to kill his wife and son because of his alleged financial crimes. The state says Murdaugh killed them in an attempt to take attention away from the millions he allegedly stole from his former law firm. The defense says Murdaugh wasn’t at the scene when Paul and Maggie were killed and argued since two guns were used it was two shooters.