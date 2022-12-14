NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Spirit Airlines will land in Charleston for daily, nonstop flights to three destinations beginning in spring 2023.

Charleston International Airport and Spirit Airlines made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

Flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Newark (EWR) and Philadelphia (PHL) will begin in April 2023 with introductory fares starting at $39 and $49 one-way.

“We’re excited to connect the beautiful city of Charleston, South Carolina, with three of the biggest metro areas on the East Coast,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “Spirit’s affordable fares and convenient, nonstop flights allow Guests to travel more often to visit friends and loved ones, and explore Charleston’s attractions, coastline and world-class restaurants.”

Leaders with the airport said the new service will offer Charleston-area travelers easier and more affordable access to the northeast.

Spirit Airlines Routes at Charleston (CHS): Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Daily April 5, 2023 Newark (EWR) Daily April 5, 2023 Philadelphia (PHL) Daily April 5, 2023

“Guests traveling from CHS will also gain dozens of international connection opportunities through Fort Lauderdale, which is home to one of Spirit’s largest operations and its primary gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean,” said airport officials.

Elliott Summey, airport executive director and CEO, said they are grateful for Spirit’s commitment and investment in the Charleston community.

“Spirit’s low fares and affordable flights provide more options for travelers to take a vacation here in Charleston, or for local residents to visit family and friends in three major cities any day of the week,” he said.

Spirit’s arrival will boost the number of airlines serving the state’s busiest airport to 13.