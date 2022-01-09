St. Pauls police arrest man, woman wanted on theft charges

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — St. Pauls police have arrested a man and a woman wanted on theft charges.

Travis Jackson and Whitney Britt were arrested without incident, police said Saturday in a Facebook post. Police have not said what items were stolen, but they said the property has been recovered.

In an previous Facebook post, police said the two committed larceny about 9 a.m. Friday on Wilkinson Drive. They also released a 40-second video Friday afternoon that shows two people in a white truck pull into a carport and pick up items before driving away.

Police said help from the public was instrumental in identifying the two as suspects.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.