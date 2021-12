The man pictured is suspected of burglarizing multiple cars in St. Pauls. (Source: St. Pauls Police Department)

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — The St. Pauls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of burglarizing multiple cars.

The suspect is accused of stealing from vehicles in the Old Stage Road and Wilkinson Drive neighborhood, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Bradley Rountree at (910) 865-5155.