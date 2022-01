St. Pauls police have released video of suspected thieves accused of a larceny on Jan. 7, 2022. (Source: St. Pauls Police Department)

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — St. Pauls police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspected thieves.

The St. Pauls Police Department released surveillance video Friday afternoon of a larceny that happened at about 9 a.m. that day on Wilkinson Drive.

The 40-second video, posted on Facebook, shows two people in a white truck pulling into a carport, picking up items and then driving away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Bradley Rountree at (910) 864-5155.