Starting April 7, all adults can get a COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina

FILE – Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper will discuss the pandemic, education and his re-election bid in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 6. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced beginning on Wednesday, April 7, all adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The rest of Group 4 will be eligible for the vaccine on March 31, Cooper explained. This includes essential workers in commercial services such as hospitality and retail, chemical and pharmaceutical facilities, construction, housing and real estate, and other essential sectors.

“Our vaccine team has been talking with providers constantly to assess where they are in getting vaccines out across the state. It varies in different localities, but our overall success has been good and the state is ready to open vaccine access to more adults,” Cooper said.

North Carolina continues to see improvement in providing vaccines to underserved communities. NCDHHS is working with providers to improve outreach and ensure more people have access.

“Our health care providers are working tirelessly, early and late, in our fast and fair distribution of vaccines. As of today, we’ve administered almost 4.3 million doses and almost a third of our adult population has gotten at least one shot and one in five are fully vaccinated,” Cooper said.

As of Thursday, North Carolina has had 903,374 COVID-19 cases; 2,112 new cases reported since Wednesday; 945 people in the hospital; and 11,987 people who have died.