COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has taken over the wiretapping case of Jeff “Colt” Hill, according to a letter written by the office.

Hill was the Colleton County information technology director and son of Rebecca Hill, the Colleton County Court Clerk accused of jury tampering by attorney Alex Murdaugh’s defense team.

Jeff Hill was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Nov. 21 after an allegedly wiretapping incident in July 2023.

“The defendant was not a party to the communication, and neither victim was aware that they were being recorded nor had they given consent for their conversation to be recorded,” an arrest affidavit states.

Hill was released on a $20,00 personal recognizance bond and is expected to have his first court appearance on Jan. 26 in Colleton County.