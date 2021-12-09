Grand jury brings 21 new charges against Alex Murdaugh

FILE – Alex Murdaugh walks into his bond hearing Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. For a century, the Murdaughs have quietly steered much of the legal world in this corner of the state, by running the prosecutor’s office and a large civil law firm. Then, in June, Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and son Paul were killed at the family’s sprawling estate. Six investigations are underway, over the killings, stolen money, death coverups and a Sept. 4 shooting in which a bullet grazed Murdaugh’s head on a lonely highway. Police said he tried to arrange his own death and make sure a $10 million life insurance policy would pay off for his surviving son. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Thursday announced that a state grand jury has brought seven new indictments against disgraced Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh.

The indictments consist of 21 new charges including: nine counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent; seven counts of computer crimes; four counts of money laundering and one count of forgery. These charges are in addition to those brought against Murdaugh by the grand jury in November.

Five of the new indictments are from Hampton County, one is in Colleton County and one is in Beaufort County.

The indictments come just one day before Murdaugh is expected to appear in court for a bond hearing on the previous grand jury charges.