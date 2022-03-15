HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW)- Gas prices are hitting record highs and South Carolina lawmakers are proposing a bill that will suspend South Carolina’s 26-cent gas tax for a year to help drivers save money.

South Carolina gas tax is expected to rise to 28 cents in the next few months.

According to AAA the average price for gas in South Carolina is $4.20 per gallon, that is 20 cents lower than the national average.

John Gallman is a Horry County business owner, he drove down to Columbia to meet with lawmakers about considering cutting the gas tax for the year.

“I saw how much it cost to fill up my tank and If I feel this, then other people feel this as well,” Gallman said. “And so you know obviously we have some trying times in the world that we live in today. But the one thing that we can do that will help everybody is get the prices lowered immediately overnight.“

Gallman met with Rep. Stewart Jones (R-District 14) and he immediately supported the idea. With the support of several lawmakers the bill was introduced in the statehouse two days later. Lawmakers said this bill provides immediate relief to drivers.

“The average person that fills up their car 20 gallons once a week, that would be $270 a year that they saved,” Gallman said. “If the average family is filling up two vehicles, that would be $540 of immediate relief for the average family that’s filling up two cars with gas 20 gallons a week.“

Gallman said now is the right time to provide relief to hardworking families, during a time where everyone is affected by the high gas prices. Lawmakers want to get this bill passed before general assembly is over in May.