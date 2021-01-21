State senators ask McMaster to make former adjutant general head of COVID-19 vaccine logistics

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina State Senators Stephen Goldfinch and Nikki Setzler sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster Thursday asking for former Adjutant General Bob Livingston to be made head of COVID-19 vaccine logistics.

The letter says the vaccine logistics is too big of a task for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to handle.

JUST IN: @ScSenGoldfinch and @NikkiSetzler have sent a letter to Governor @henrymcmaster asking him to make former SC Adjutant General Bob Livingston the head of COVID-19 vaccine logistics in SC. @WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/pOFZ6vhfjl — Jason Raven (@JasonRaven_) January 21, 2021

“It is our belief that it is crucial to enlist the assistance of a person with the experience and logistical knowledge to develop and implement immediately a statewide logistics plan for receipt, distribution, and injection of vaccines received by the state,” the letter says.

The letter calls for McMaster to issue an executive order naming Livingston as the person to handle logistics.