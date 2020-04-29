State Superintendent creates task force for recommendations on summer, fall school operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, announced Wednesday the creation of a task force to come up with recommendations for summer and fall school operations.

The task force is made up of educators and administrators representing all aspects of K-12 public education. The task force will provide recommendations on the best way to restart schools in the fall, but also look at plans for the summer.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges to the operation of South Carolina’s public school system,” Spearman said. “We know that the virus has the potential to cause disruptions over the summer and into the next school year and want to be prepared to meet those challenges with common sense solutions that allow for continued learning while protecting the well-being of students and educators.”

The task force was named AccelerateEd and will be chaired by Dr. Kathy Coleman, Director of Clemson University’s Sandhill Research and Education Center and chair of the Saluda County School Board. The task force has 12 members and will get input from a larger advisory group.

The first AccelerateEd meeting will take place Thursday at 10:00 a.m. via video conference. The agenda can be found on the South Carolina Department of Education website.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: