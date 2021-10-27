State superintendent Molly Spearman won’t seek re-election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will not be running for re-election in 2022, she announced Wednesday.

Spearman said she will continue to work to help get out of the pandemic while advocating for students’ needs as well as the needs of educators and families until the end of her term.

“I have been honored to serve and devote my life to this important work first as a teacher and principal, then as a legislator, senior staff member at the Department, an education association leader, and finally as State Superintendent of Education,” Spearman said in a statement.

Spearman said when she took office in 2015, South Carolina was using Common Core State Standards, had one of the lowest teacher pay rates, had a dangerous, old bus fleet, and small school districts were not operating efficiently.

“Despite these challenges, we have made tremendous progress,” she said in the statement.

Spearman thanked her family, neighbors and friends for the lessons, love and support.

Spearman’s term ends in January 2023.