Statue of late Congressman John Lewis to be unveiled in Charleston on its way to U.S. Capitol

FILE – This June 16, 2010 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., participates in a ceremony to unveil two plaques recognizing the contributions of enslaved African Americans in the construction of the United States Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed his passing late Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A statue of late Georgia congressman and civil-rights leader John Lewis is set to be displayed in Charleston as it makes its way to Washington, D.C.

The statue will be unveiled on Feb. 3 at the American College of the Building Arts on Meeting Street in downtown Charleston. The event will include remarks by South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn.

The Charleston unveiling is just the first stop for the 7-foot, 800-pound statue as it makes its way to its permanent location in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. It is set to be unveiled in each state it passes through.

After leaving Charleston, the statue will be displayed at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg for one week. In honor of this grand gesture, it will be accompanied by and mounted on a 1,300-pound stone plinth created by students at the American College of the Building Arts.

This year, the unveiling opens the college’s ACBA Honors Award celebration. The award is presented annually to honor exceptional leadership and contributions in the fields of preservation and the building arts and will recognize Rodney Mims Cook Jr.

Cook is the founding president of the National Monuments Foundation and spearheaded the effort to place Lewis’ statue into an Atlanta park named for Cook’s father, a 20-year member of the Georgia House of Representatives and Chairman of the Republican Party who advocated for civil rights in the 1960s and 70s.