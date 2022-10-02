VIRGINIA BEACH, V.A. (WAVY) — Crews were on the scene Friday evening after a steeple blew off a church in Virginia Beach.

According to police dispatch, the steeple fell off atop the Galilee Episcopal Church on 41st Street and Pacific Avenue.

10 On Your Side’s Michelle Wolf reported Friday night that the steeple was wedged between the church and the Holly Hill apartment complex next door.

A neighbor, whose apartment window is inches from the damage, tells 10 On Your Side’s Lauryn Moss she heard a loud noise.

When she looked outside, she was shocked to see the steeple next to her window.

Winds were gusting from 45 to 55 mph across Hampton Roads throughout the day on Friday. A few trees had fallen and there had been scattered power outages.

Just down the street from the church, a skywalk on Atlantic Avenue was damaged during the storm.

Stephen Caplen lives in the nearby Ocean Condominiums. He said he heard the weather moving in on Friday.

“We heard the wind,” he said. “I think it was significant wind at that particular time.”

He said a gust of wind came around at the time the skywalk was damaged.

“I was surprised that the whole thing was open,” Caplen said.

Crews were seen patching up the damaged skywalk Saturday afternoon. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible injuries following the incident.