‘Step up or step aside,’ Democratic challenger says in new TV ad criticizing South Carolina governor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham calls out South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster for politicizing COVID-19 in his latest TV advertisement released on Saturday.
“South Carolina deserves a governor who will listen to the experts and put our kids first, but Governor McMaster would rather play politics and pander to conspiracy theorists,” says Cunningham, ” and the experts agree: it’s time for Governor McMaster to reverse his dangerous and irresponsible decision to ban schools from deciding how to protect their students. We’re launching this statewide ad to send him a message: step up and do your job or step aside for someone who will.”
Cunningham has released his plans to increase South Carolina’s vaccination rate and mitigate the recent COVID-19 surge. He has also previously called on McMaster and the Legislature to repeal the proviso that outlaws public schools from instating mask requirements.