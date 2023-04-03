HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The body of Stephen Smith, who was found dead along a rural Hampton County road in 2015, has been exhumed.

Attorneys for the family said Smith’s body was exhumed Friday and that a second autopsy was completed over the weekend. Eric Bland, who represents the family, said Smith’s remains were returned to his gravesite after the autopsy.

Smith’s death was originally ruled a hit-and-run, but the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division recently announced that the death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to Highway Patrol troopers who responded to the scene, Smith’s injuries were not consistent with a hit-and-run.

Smith’s mother, Sandy Smith, said she never believed her son was killed in a hit-and-run. She raised more that $65,000 via GoFundMe to cover the cost of the exhumation and independent autopsy in hopes of getting answers about her son’s true cause of death.

“I now believe that Stephen can really rest at ease because SLED and our team are going to do everything possible to find out just how he died,” Bland said Sunday night in a series of tweets.