Stepmother takes plea deal in case of Crocker teens found buried near home

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – The stepmother of two Effingham County, Ga., teenagers found buried behind their home in 2018 has taken a plea deal.

Candice Crocker, one of five defendants in the case, has pleaded guilty to eight charges, including malice murder, in the deaths of 14-year-old Mary Crocker and her brother Elwyn Crocker Jr.

Investigators have revealed disturbing details surrounding the case, testifying that Mary was kept in a dog cage, starved and tased before her death.

Both teens were found buried near their home in the Guyton area in December 2018. A third child, age 11 at the time, was found alive.

Candice Crocker will be sentenced to life in prison without parole and must testify against three other defendants: her husband, Elwyn Crocker Sr., her mother, Kimberly Wright and her brother, Mark Wright.

Earlier this year, the state announced it would seek the death penalty against all four defendants if convicted.

A fifth defendant, Kimberly Wright’s boyfriend, Roy Prater, is also charged in the case but is not facing the death penalty.

Friday was the first time Elwyn Crocker Sr., Kimberly Wright and Mark Wright have been in court since February due to the pandemic. Trials are not expected to start until next year.

Prosecutors would not provide details of what Candace Crocker told them about the crimes, only that she will be obligated to testify against the others.