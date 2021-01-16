Still no jackpot winner on Mega Millions, top prize climbs to estimated $850 million

(WFXR) – Another Mega Millions drawing has come and gone and, once again, there is no top prize winner which means the jackpot climbs again.

On Friday night, the Mega Millions numbers drawn were 3 – 11 – 12 – 38 – 43 with a Mega Ball of 15.

There were several people who matched the first five numbers, but not the Mega Ball.

Those winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Michigan, New Jersey (two winners), New York, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Each of those winners can claim $1 million.

On Saturday night, jackpot fever is back as Mega Millions’ cousin, Powerball is set to draw the next set of numbers. The top prize for Saturday night’s drawing is an estimated $640 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday night for an estimated top prize of an astonishing $850 million.