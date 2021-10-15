Still on the run, man now facing murder of unborn child charge in North Carolina girlfriend’s death

Willie Earl Moore and a photo from the scene Monday night. Images from Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man — who has still not been captured — is facing more charges after police say he killed his pregnant girlfriend and their unborn baby earlier this week.

Just before 9:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 6400 block of Pittsfield Drive in Fayetteville. They arrived at the scene to find a 31-year-old female had been shot, a news release said.

Officers charged Willie Earl Moore, 27, of Fayetteville with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to police, Moore was the live-in boyfriend of victim Tanajwa McMurray.

She was five months pregnant with his child at the time she was murdered and neither survived.

McMurray’s Toyota Prius was stolen by Moore, police said. The car was later found in Marlboro County, South Carolina.

Moore is now charged with murder of an unborn child, larceny of motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation, or the location of Willie Moore, is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).