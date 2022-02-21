Stolen North Carolina construction truck leads police on ‘pursuit’

PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A stolen construction vehicle led police on a slow-crawling pursuit that ultimately made its way onto I-485 and ended in a wooded area in Mint Hill, the Pineville Police Department said. A search for the suspect is underway.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8 a.m. Monday. Officers located the construction vehicle in Pineville and learned it had been driving around town and was reported stolen.





Photo Credit: Pineville Police

The man driving the construction vehicle failed to pull over and the vehicle ultimately made its way onto the I-485 outer loop and into the Mint Hill area. It then jumped over railroad tracks and made its way into the woods, according to the police report.

While in the woods, the suspect left the vehicle and was able to successfully flee the police, however, he was taken into custody later in the day after officers say they found him sitting on the front porch of someone’s home in Cabbarrus County.