MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)–– About 100 residents have been isolated after a bridge in McClellanville washed out following Sunday’s coastal storm.

The nor’easter dumped heavy rain and caused significant flooding and high tide on Sunday as it swept along the Charleston coast.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (said the agency is assisting the South Carolina Department of Transportation in the Silver Hills community.

Old Cemetery Bridge, McClellanville | Photo courtesy Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

They said 100 people were isolated after the Old Cemetery Bridge washed out along Old Cemetery Road. Officials said there is a pedestrian bridge that is accessible.