SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning in Surry County.

Around 1:45 a.m., NC State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision on U.S. 52 Southbound in Surry County.

According to troopers, a driver broke down on the side of the road and called for a tow truck. The tow truck arrived and was in the process of retrieving the broken down vehicle when a tractor-trailer collided with the tow truck and hit the driver who had broken down.

They died at the scene. The tow truck driver was not injured. U.S. 52 was closed for nearly eight hours. The tractor-trailer was hauling vehicles, and multiple vehicles it was carrying ended up on the highway during the collision.

Charges are pending in this crash.