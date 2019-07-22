Stripper sues NC exotic dance club over pay

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A stripper is suing an exotic dance club in Charlotte, North Carolina, because she contends dancers are being shorted in their pay.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Samantha Hannah argues in the federal lawsuit that Club Onyx is violating state and federal labor laws by failing to pay salaries and overtime. Hannah says the club takes the tips customers give her and other dancers, without legal justification.

The lawsuit says the club gets away with the practice by classifying its dancers as independent contractors rather than employees.

The newspaper says Club Onyx management has not responded to phone and email messages left Friday. And lawyers for the club haven’t filed a written response in court.

Dancers have reaped large awards in similar lawsuits in other parts of the country.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)