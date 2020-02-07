RALEIGH, NC (WNCN/WBTW) – Winds from strong storms Thursday damaged a large road sign over I-440 in Raleigh – sending panels into traffic.
Dash camera video captured by Christopher Buchanan around 2:30 p.m. shows traffic approaching Glenwood Avenue on Interstate-440 west.
As cars in the right two lanes slow to a near stop amid heavy rains – the road sign overhead blows apart.
Sheets of rain are falling when panels from that sign are blown into traffic with one striking a blue vehicle’s front end.
Raleigh was being hit with a strong line of storms when the sign was damaged.
Parts of the Triangle region of NC were hit with penny-sized hail as rains flooded creeks.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 4 people, 2 dogs rescued from flooded Green Sea home
- Severe weather in southern states leaves 5 dead, including driver in SC
- Strong winds blow apart road sign over NC interstate highway- sending pieces into traffic
- Stranger in France finds Girard veteran’s dog tag 70 years later with metal detector
- 4-month-old left locked in car while parents shopped at FL Dollar Tree, police say