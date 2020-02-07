Strong winds blow apart road sign over NC interstate highway- sending pieces into traffic

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN/WBTW) – Winds from strong storms Thursday damaged a large road sign over I-440 in Raleigh – sending panels into traffic.

Dash camera video captured by Christopher Buchanan around 2:30 p.m. shows traffic approaching Glenwood Avenue on Interstate-440 west.

As cars in the right two lanes slow to a near stop amid heavy rains – the road sign overhead blows apart.

Sheets of rain are falling when panels from that sign are blown into traffic with one striking a blue vehicle’s front end.

Raleigh was being hit with a strong line of storms when the sign was damaged.

Parts of the Triangle region of NC were hit with penny-sized hail as rains flooded creeks.

