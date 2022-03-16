SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) — A student at Boiling Springs High School was arrested Tuesday after they were found with a stolen gun.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a parent notified a school resource officer Monday evening that their child had a gun pulled on him at school earlier in the day.

Deputies said the victim eventually identified the student with the gun.

The sheriff’s office said the student was searched when he arrived at the school and a handgun was found in his waistband. Investigators said the gun was reported stolen.

The 15-year-old suspect was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, weapon on school grounds, and possession of a stolen weapon. He was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

“We cant just give him a pass because he’s 15. It’s bad, I mean what he did is very bad. It’s not like he talked about it, he did it. He actually brought a gun to school. I’m thankful he didn’t pull it out and start shooting,” said Sheriff Chuck Wright.

Wright said authorities are trying to figure out where the stolen gun came from.

“I need the kids to understand, it’s not a video game. You don’t get to hit respond, or restart. Because when you pull a real live weapon out and do some of those things you do with a pistol, for sure, there’s no take backs,” Wright said.

Wright said people have to tell somebody when something is wrong. He has a message for their student came forward.

“I want to let him know from me personally, thank you. You did a great job,” he said.

Spartanburg School District 2 released this statement through the sheriff’s office: