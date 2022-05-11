GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 12-year-old student charged in the March 31 deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School shooting will appear in court on Thursday.

The student, whose identity has not been released because of his age, is charged with the murder and weapons charges in the March 31 shooting that killed Jamari Cortez Bonaparte-Jackson.

As Greenville County sheriff’s deputies searched the surrounding area, they found the suspect hiding under the deck of a residence in the 3000 block of Old Easley Bridge Road. He was arrested and a gun was recovered.

The suspect’s court appearance on Thursday is part of a 30-day detention hearing.