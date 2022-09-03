COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A student and a faculty member were found dead Friday morning on the campus of the University of South Carolina, the school said.



The student was found in a residence hall, while the faculty member was near the Discovery parking garage on campus, President Michael Amiridis said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

The university has resources in place for students and faculty that need support. Students can call 833-664-2854 for free, 24-hour access to a counselor. Faculty and staff members can call the Employee Assistance Program at 800-633-3353 to get free help 24 hours a day.