15-year-old charged after student shot at North Carolina high school

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WBTW) – A 15-year-old male is facing charges after a student was wounded in a shooting early Monday at a high school in Wilmington, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said in a Twitter post.

The shooting at New Hanover High School happened about noon and prompted authorities to evacuate students to Williston Middle School. They were reunited with their families later Monday at the MLK Center, the sheriff’s office said.

Williston Middle School and Gregory Elementary were placed under a shelter-in-place order after the shooting, according to New Hanover County Schools.

The alleged shooter is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a weapon on school grounds and discharging a weapon on school grounds. He was arrested after fleeing the area following the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

No information about the wounded student’s condition was immediately available.