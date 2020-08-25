Students pick up devices in Maxton as school, district work to overcome digital gap

MAXTON, NC (WBTW) — A week into remote learning, students at R.B. Dean-Townsend School are now more prepared to tackle the year.

Families lined up one-by-one in their cars Monday to pick up devices and other supplies.

“Every student will receive a device- a laptop, either a Chromebook and it is used for their online instruction,” school principal Angela Faulkner said. “We understand there are some barriers, however we are still here. We’re still available and we’re here to help.”

One of those barriers is a lack of internet access for some families. Educators at R.B. Dean-Townsend have found a clever workaround for that, though.

“Those students that do not have access to internet, they will get live instructions prerecorded on a flashdrive,” Faulkner said. “However they still get a device…It also allows the teacher to stay connected to ensure that they are getting some type of instruction.”

A lack of internet access is an issue for more than just families in the Maxton area, though. It’s an issue the district is closely watching.

The Public Schools of Robeson County has unveiled its plan to partner with organizations throughout the community where families can go to connect.

“It’s not a perfect solution,” district spokesperson Dr. Gordon Burnette said. “But we want to provide as many resources during this remote learning as we can.”

The district will also send out over 50 wi-fi capable buses.

Governor Cooper announced last week that grant money was heading for several counties- including Robeson- to expand internet access.

District administrators also say they’re meeting with leaders to address connectivity concerns.

“We’re going to talk tomorrow about how we can expand the coverage to make sure… it can support the needs of ours students,” district superintendent Dr. Shanita Wooten said Monday. “We’re going to have that conversation tomorrow. and we’re really excited to do that.”

She added that Governor Cooper and his office have been helpful in making sure the county had what it needs for the year.

Public Schools of Robeson County had its first day of instruction last Monday. It will be completely remote nine weeks, at which point leaders will assess whether it’s safe to move to a different model.

