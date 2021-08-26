Students taken to hospital as precaution after school bus crash in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Students were taken to a hospital as a precaution Thursday after a school bus crash in Scotland County, according to Scotland County Schools.

School Bus #38 was involved in a crash with another car. No one sustained life-threatening injuries, but as a precaution, all students on the bus were taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital for exams or necessary treatment, according to the district.

Parents and guardians were notified and instructed to go to the hospital, the district said.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. News13 has reached out to highway patrol for more information.