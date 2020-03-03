Students uninjured after school bus rear-ended in Robeson County

MAXTON, NC (WBTW) – Students on board a school bus in Robeson County were uninjured after the bus was rear-ended Tuesday.

Bus 366 from Townsend Elementary School was rear-ended Tuesday morning in Maxton, according to Dr. Glen Burnette, III, spokesperson for Robeson County Schools. There were 17 students on the bus and they were not injured. The students were taken back to campus, where their parents are being contacted.

The driver of the bus had no signs of physical injuries, but will go to a doctor for further evaluation.

LATEST HEADLINES: