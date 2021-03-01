Study finds women in South Carolina make 23% less than men

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new study by Business.org found that women in South Carolina make 23% less than men, and effectively stop getting paid on Oct. 8.

The study found that, on average, women in South Carolina make $37,584 annually, while men make, on average, $48,541 annually. South Carolina ranked 40th in the Gender Pay Gap. Vermont ranked first with only a 9% difference in wages between women and men. Wyoming ranked last with a 35% difference.

The national pay gap is 18%, according to the study. It also found women don’t have a higher average salary than men in any state.

The study also points out several reasons for the pay gap, including lack of equal funding for female-owned businesses, men being more likely to get promotions and raises than women, states with cultures emphasizing “traditional family-work structures” and the number of women-owned businesses.

Industries with the smallest pay gap are producers and directors, where women make 6% more than men, and office and administrative support workers, where women make 5% more than males, according to the study. Other industries mentioned in the study with the women generally making more than men are bus drivers, wholesale and retail buyer, and fast food and counter workers.

Legal, medical, and financial industries have the largest pay gaps, with men earning between 32% and 45% more than women, according to the study.

View the full ranking of states here.