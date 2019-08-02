Study: More than 1 in 10 older Americans are binge drinking

State - Regional

by: Katie Augustine

Posted: / Updated:

(WNCT) – According to a recent study by the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, more than one in ten Americans, aged 65 or older, are binge drinking.

The number has increased from 7-9% of older Americans in the last decade to 10.6% between 2015 and 2017.

Binge drinking is classified as 5 or more drinks at a time for men and 4 or more drinks at a time for women.

Researchers say that binge drinking can be more dangerous for older people, putting them at risk for a range of health issues.

The results of the study say that binge drinkers are more likely to be male. In addition, binge drinkers are more like to use tobacco and/or cannabis.

The study also found that 70% of hospitalized older Americans, and 50% of nursing home residents, have alcohol-related problems.

The full report and video will be coming this afternoon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: