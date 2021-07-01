Study names top five most popular dog breeds in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent study by Rover has identified the five most popular dog breeds in Charleston, with the list ranging from tiny lap dogs to born and bred hunters.

The English Bulldog took the top spot. A medium-sized, well-tempered breed that requires only moderate exercise, English Bulldogs adapt easily to either a laid-back or active Lowcountry lifestyle.

German Shorthaired Pointers ranked number two. The highly intelligent, trainable breed is a favorite of hunters and fishermen.

American Staffordshire Terriers came in third. The affectionate, athletic breed is great for active families.

Tying for the fourth spot were Labradoodles and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels.

Labradoodles ranked 15th nationally. A mix between a poodle and a lab, the pets are loyal and affectionate. They are also “somewhat hypoallergenic.”

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are people pleasers. Active, but also content napping all day, friendly, and docile, they are perfect for just about any dog owner. Their small, but not too small size makes them easy to include in outings around the Lowcountry.