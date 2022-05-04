CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A recently published study found that South Carolinians value physical appearance more than financial security.

The study, conducted by BarBend.com, asked whether respondents would rather get rid of 20 pounds of weight or $2,000 in debt. About 58% of South Carolinians opted for the trimmer waistline.

According to another study by BarBend, a budget deficit isn’t the only deficit South Carolina residents may find themselves in. The study found that overall, South Carolinians had a fitness debt of 13.5 hours per year.

A fitness debt refers to the time spent actually working out compared to the recommended workout time of 150 minutes per week, or 130 hours per year.

South Carolina ranked right in the middle of the country when it comes to fitness debt. South Dakota was the healthiest state, with a fitness surplus of 7.3 hours per year. Wyoming was the least healthy state, with a fitness debt of 35.6 hours per year.