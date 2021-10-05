Sun City man suffers serious injuries from alligator attack

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) — A Sun City man is recovering from serious injuries after being attacked by an alligator Monday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) tells WSAV News 3 they got the call around 11:30 a.m. Witnesses say a man in his 70s was doing yard work near the edge of a pond that backs up to his yard and the golf course when he was apparently attacked.

A golfer who was on the course came to help get the alligator off the man, who suffered serious bites to his arms and legs, according to SCDNR. He was taken to Savannah Memorial for treatment.

There is no word on his name or condition.

Two alligators known to frequent that pond were taken away and will be euthanized. This is the second person to be attacked in Sun City in the past three years.

Back in 2019, Deborah Cook was attacked while walking her dog near a local pond. A year prior, 45-year-old Cassandra Cline was killed after being dragged into a pond inside Sea Pines by a large alligator who was trying to attack her dog. Cline died in that attack.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said the man was from Hilton Head Island.