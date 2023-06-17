West Ashley S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday, June 18th will mark the 16th year since a fire engulfed the Sofa Superstore on Savannah Highway. The fire caused a portion of the roof to collapse with firefighters still inside, killing nine Charleston firefighters.

On Sunday, community members and fellow firefighters are invited to attend a memorial at the park to honor the 9 lives lost.

The Charleston Fire Department’s current Deputy Chief of Operations, Forrest Cockroft, said that night changed everything.

“That night as many will tell you was probably one of the worst nights of their careers… but out of it has been born such a lot of great things,” said Cockroft.

Today, the community is still mourning the lives of the fathers, sons, brothers, and friends that were lost in that fire. This year’s anniversary holds a special significance, as it falls on Father’s Day. Assistant Chief of Administration David Griffin said that brings new battles.

“We have one of our firefighters, Hunter Benke, who’s on the job here, and it’s Father’s Day, and his dad lost his life on June 18th, 2007. For me to watch that young man be in our department and work so hard and strive to be such a good firefighter that’s an honor for me.”

Sunday’s ceremony will be held at the memorial park, built where the Sofa Superstore once stood.

Improvements to the park are being made not only to honor the 9 firefighters, but to inform the public about what happened roughly 16 years ago.

For example, brick pillars are placed around the park to outline the layout of the store. Cockroft said they want to take their time creating the park and make sure they get it right.

“We’re hopeful of getting it done soon, but more importantly we’re focused on getting it done right because they deserve that. However long it takes we will continue to work through and make sure that it gets done the way it needs to get done,” he said.

Firefighters like Griffin and Cockroft say they hope the space will continue to be a place for the public to remember the nine brave firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty

The memorial is set to begin at 7:00 PM.