Support pours in after 3 family members killed in crash

FRANKLIN CO., GA (WSPA) – Donations and support are pouring in following a devastating crash in northeast Georgia that killed seven people.

As of 11 p.m. Monday, $9,262 had been raised in half a day through a GoFundMe page set up for the family of Chris and Ashley Years of Paulding Co., Georgia.

The crash happened just before 1:45 p.m. Saturday on I-85 near exit 160 (GA-51) when a Ford Excursion traveling north crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Chevrolet van, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Three people inside the Ford Excursion were killed.

The Franklin County coroner identified them as 33-year-old Chris Years, 34-year-old Ashley Years, and 3-year-old Luna Years, all from Paulding County, Georgia.

Three other children in the SUV were taken to Greenville Memorial Pediatric Trauma Center in Greenville. Their conditions are not known at this time.

All four people inside the Chevrolet van were killed in the crash: 53-year-old Alejandro Agis Perez, 39-year-old Noe Gutierrez Cerna, 25-year-old Oswaldo F. Hi Navarrete, 36-year-old Eugenio Santoyo Serna, all from Hall County, Georgia.

The GoFundMe account states it was created by a friend of the Years family as a means of helping them at this difficult time.

Since the crash, donations have poured into the fundraising page. Some people have left comments and posted pictures, including Camilla Rosenberg who said “This takes a village and is devastating. We all need to help somehow.”

Others like Stephen McCloskey mentioned Chris Years’ military service: “From a brother in arms. Prayers for the family…just want to help in any way I am able.”

For more information on the GoFundMe page click here.