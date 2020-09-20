Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Gov. McMaster, health officials discuss testing efforts in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, Governor Henry McMaster, and DHEC Interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler made remarks regarding surge testing efforts happening in Columbia.

They discussed an expansive COVID-19 community testing initiative that kicked off today.

The testing event is part of efforts to temporarily increase federal support to communities where there has been a recent and intense level of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak.

The multi-day, free testing event is currently being conducted at Founders Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Columbia, S.C.

Individuals interested in getting tested for COVID-19 at these sponsored events will be offered testing through a self-administered nasal swab, which is simple and pain-free.

Click here for more information about the community testing event.

