PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Surveillance video several people breaking into a gun store on Sunday in Surry County, and the owner is offering a $5,000 reward to help catch those responsible.

The video shows a dark-colored sedan pulling into the parking lot of Red Oak Outfitters at 108 Lola Lane in Pilot Mountain. The car then rams through the front entrance at 9:35 p.m., according to the video time stamp.

The video shows five people getting out of the car and running inside while a sixth person gets into the driver’s seat.

(Courtesy of Red Oak Outfitters)

Footage from inside the store shows the burglars pushing over a glass display case and rummaging through it.

“They stole anywhere between 20 [to] 30 guns, two long guns, and a few pistols,” the store’s owner, Tanner Hamilton, said. “Then, they took off and went towards the Winston-Salem area.”

(Courtesy of Red Oak Outfitters)

The burglars then run out of the store and get back into the car. The time stamp on the video was 9:36:55 p.m. as they drove off.

(Courtesy of Red Oak Outfitters)

Hamilton said the stolen guns and the damages cost the store about $50,000.

“I take it personal,” he said. “I think anybody would. It hits close to home. That’s never good.”

He shared the video on social media in the hopes that it helps identify the suspects. He said he is offering a reward for anyone who can identify the burglars.

Hamilton plans to have steel enforcement and concrete installed to prevent something like this from ever happening again.

“They didn’t take any hunting weapons, that’s for sure,” he said. “They were more interested in the other ones, and it’s got to be a safe place. It’s got to be secure. Just ready for them to get caught,” said Hamilton.

Police said they are unsure if there are any connections to a robbery that happened early Halloween morning at the Foothills Firearms and Ammo shop in Yadkinville.