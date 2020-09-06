Suspect arrested in 25-year-old Georgia murder investigation

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect has been arrested in a 25-year-old Georgia murder investigation.

On Friday night, special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) arrested 50-year-old Robert Allen Mowry and charged him with one count of malice murder for the death of James Richard, 54, in December of 1994.

On Dec. 22, 1994, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a death investigation. Harris was found dead at the entrance to his property and residence at 1610 Boss Road in Chickamauga. Harris had been robbed and murdered at the gate as he was leaving for work.

In 2009, investigators received information from Crime Stoppers about the murderer’s possible identity. The GBI, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, and the Chattanooga Police Department pursued additional leads which brought the case closer to a resolution; however, there was not enough evidence to make an arrest.

In 2020, police developed new evidence following surveillances and interviews conducted by the GBI, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the TBI, the Tullahoma Police Department (TN), the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office (TN), and the Nashville Police Department. This new evidence led to a match to evidence from the original crime scene.

Over 25 years later, Mowry was taken into custody in Nashville, TN.

The joint investigation will be turned over to the Walker County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

