17-year-old charged with murder in Robeson County shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with a Robeson County shooting that left one person dead and two others injured, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The suspect was charged with first-degree murder, according to deputies. The juvenile is held in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center and is likely to be charged with additional crimes, deputies said.

The shooting happened Monday in the 2600 block of NC 72 West just outside of Lumberton, Wilkins said. Deputies said they were called for a report of two people shot. When they arrived on scene, a third victim showed up at UNC Southeastern with a gunshot wound.

Jason B. West, 36, of Lumberton, was found dead at the scene, according to deputies. The other two people shot are an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both are expected to recover.

“This is yet another example of unnecessary violence being committed by under-supervised youth,” Wilkins said. “Unfortunately in this case, it has led to the murder of a young man and others being seriously injured. The prison system shouldn’t have to raise children. The parents or legal guardians have to take responsibility for their kids. I can only hope and pray these teens will realize the destruction they have caused not only to themselves but to victim’s family and all of their families as well.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.