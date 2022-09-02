The man deputies said kidnapped a baby and stole a car Friday morning in Greenville County. (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect still remains at large after allegedly kidnapping a baby, who was later found safe and stealing a vehicle early Friday morning in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 3:51 a.m. to a stolen black 2013 Nissan Altima at the QuikTrip located at 1509 Grove Road.

Deputies said the child’s father went inside the QT.

After an AMBER alert, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call just before 7 a.m. stating a baby was found in a car seat, in front of a business, located at 22 Garlington Road.

Investigators later learned the baby had been dropped off at around 4:04 a.m.

The child is okay and was sleeping when deputies arrived. As a precaution, the baby, who has been reunited with her family, was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

“Please, I can not reiterate enough, please think twice about leaving your children in vehicles that are unattended. We have seen what can happen on two occasions this week, and while fortunately, these two incidents ended with the recovery of both children, we can’t always assume that to be the case,” Sheriff Hobart Lewis said. “So parents and caregivers please keep your children with you.”

This black Nissan Altima was stolen Friday morning in Greenville County. (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said the suspect still remains at large with the stolen vehicle. The vehicle is a black Nissan Altima with a #1 Auto Sales paper tag.

Anyone who sees the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.