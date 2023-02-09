DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate after a sheriff’s office deputy was involved in a shooting with a suspect.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was initially called just after 11 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle in the Arnold Road area north of Lexington.

A vehicle being driven by the suspect was identified as stolen by the arriving deputy.

When the deputy tried to contact the suspect, the suspect ran away. A shot was fired by the deputy during an altercation while they were trying to arrest the suspect, the DCSO says.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. The severity of the suspect’s injuries is unknown at this time.

A deputy was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries., but they deputy were not shot.

The SBI was called in to help with the investigation, which is standard procedure with all deputy-involved shootings.