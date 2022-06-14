HUDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect was killed Sunday afternoon in a shootout with law enforcement officers in Caldwell County, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Jerome Connelly, 35, of Morgantown, was identified as the suspect killed in the shooting.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol was called about 2:30 p.m. to investigate a person with a gun after a vehicle overturned on U.S. 321 near Mission Road, authorities said.

A Caldwell County deputy and state trooper arrived shortly after the reports, and upon arrival, the suspect fired shots at both officers. They returned fire, and the suspect ran into nearby woods and was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers began life-saving measures until EMS arrived but the suspect was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

This incident remains under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.