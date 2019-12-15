Suspect in custody after 17-year-old shot outside North Carolina Walmart

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say 19-year-old Matthew Jason Beddingfield has been taken into custody after turning himself in early Saturday morning.

Beddingfield is accused of shooting a 17-year-old in the parking lot of Walmart located at 1299 N. Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police released a description of Beddingfield soon after the shooting and reported that he fled the area in a white Dodge Charger.

“We happened to hear bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam,” said Bobby Barbour, who was leaving the store. “Everybody was ducking, running to the door, trying to get in.”

Police say Beddingfield turned himself in to Smithfield Investigators around 6:45 a.m.

Beddingfield has been charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder. He is in custody at the Johnston County Jail with $1 million secure bond.