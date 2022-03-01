CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man suspected in the murder of a CATS bus driver in Uptown last month was arrested in Kansas Tuesday morning after a multi-state manhunt, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Ethan Rivera, a 41-year-old CATS driver, was shot and killed on February 11 in what police called a road rage incident.

Arrest warrants identified 21-year-old Darian Dru Thavychith of Charlotte as the suspect in Rivera’s death.

Darian Dru Thavychith (Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said Tuesday that the search for Thavychith turned into a multi-state “manhunt” through North Carolina, Tennessee, Kansas and Colorado.

He was taken into custody by the Shawnee Police Department in Kansas early Tuesday morning, investigators said.

Detectives and Rivera’s family had pleaded for the public to come forward with information about the suspect during a news conference after the shooting.

“He was coming into his own and he was doing his job driving a freaking bus,” said Rivera’s mother, Sylvia Rivera.

“If it happened to my son, your child could be next. Because this person didn’t seem to care who Ethan was or who he was leaving behind,” she added.

Rivera’s family and friends called him a loving father who was devoted to his job. CATS said he started in the department just last year. Sylvia Rivera described her son saying, “He had a tremendous heart, and he had a tremendous smile and they took all that away from us.”

She said Rivera moved to Charlotte to be closer to his kids, who will now grow up without their father.

“That’s very painful,” she said. “He’s my oldest son and I don’t know what to do.”

CATS operators have since rallied for increased safety protocols in public transit in Charlotte.

Employees also pushed last week for more security at its Uptown transit center.